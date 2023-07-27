With parts of Vermont still reeling from the recent flooding, many of us are wondering how we can help. On Saturday, the Bennington Bookshop will join with independent bookstores from all over Vermont in donating 20 percent of their proceeds to help Bear Pond Books in Montpelier and Next Chapter Books in Barre to recover. These two stores were devastated in the flood, losing nearly everything. Obviously, books and water do not mix but what we may forget is that the affected businesses also must replace flooring, dry wall, combat mold, rewire electricity, and more. It costs a lot.
Independent bookstores are so much more than a place to buy a book: they are vital to communities by facilitating events and a local culture that brings the community together. Please consider coming out to help support this worthy cause by visiting The Bennington Bookshop or one of the 13 other bookstores in Vermont and picking up a book or two. They will also be accepting cash donations for Bear Pond Books and Next Chapter Books.
Let’s stay Vermont Store Strong!
M. Kathleen Shaw
North Bennington