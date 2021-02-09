To the Editor: Thanks to Mike Gardner for his informative letter to the Banner on Saturday regarding the original bond vote for the proposed Town Hall in Pownal. I have great respect for Mike, but must comment on a few points outlined in his letter.
First, regardless whether this was a “common warning mistake” or not, the Select Board clearly should have been forthright about the error as soon as it was discovered and they were not. While I agree that “to err is human” and public shaming is uncalled for and inappropriate, I believe that accountability for errors is a requirement of public service. Accountability to the taxpayers of Pownal, which should have fallen on the Select Board, who have the responsibility to be transparent, even when uncomfortable.
Second, is in regard to the assertion that given all the circumstances discussed, he did not “feel it was necessary or beneficial to make an issue of the failed warning.” My question is, do the other members of the Select Board feel the same way, or was this Mike’s opinion alone? If they were all in agreement, then I am concerned with the implied lack of respect for the requirements in place to ensure that the public is properly informed prior to a vote.
Third, is an exception to the comment about “public shaming.” I was listening to the meeting last week, when after a litany of excuses (rising costs due to COVID, trouble obtaining necessary permits, etc.), the truth was admitted by the town liaison, that a warning error had occurred. There was no hint at singling out nor shaming an individual employee or representative of the town. Therefore, I was not sure where that perception, voiced by Mike, came from or why.
In conclusion, it is my opinion that all of these concerns point to bigger problems in Pownal, most of which could have been avoided with proper leadership. Not long ago, I made a comment at a previous Select Board meeting that this whole project seems to have been poorly managed from the start. It becomes unsettling when lack of transparency, increasing taxes and utilizing undesignated funds are on the table. All of these matters might have been avoided if we had a competent and empowered town administrator who would have been apprised of the rules of town government requirements.
Mike Slattery,
North Pownal