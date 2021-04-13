To the Editor: The latest presidential gaffe is his statement that our constitutional rights are not "absolute." Is he playing Democratic Socialistic word games or is this his personal connotation of the word absolute? I believe his use of the word "infrastructure" also falls into this dubious category of words and phrases that suit the whims of devious politicians.
There are several sources for the definition of the word "infrastructure" in our English language. I'd like to sight the following two sources:
1. Black's Law Dictionary, 8th Edition
The underlying framework of a system esp., public services and facilities (such as highways, schools, bridges, sewers, and water systems) needed to support commerce as well as economic and residential development.
2. Random House Webster's College Dictionary
The base underlying framework, or features of a system or organization; the fundamental facilities serving a country, city, or area, as transportation and communication systems, power plants, and roads; the military installations of a country.
The above definitions leave no doubt that President Biden's proposed infrastructure legislation is minimally geared to its intended purpose and is simply another excuse for big spending.
To the uninformed — wake up!
Perry Green,
Manchester Center