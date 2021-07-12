To the Editor: President Biden continues his great divide with devastating implications. He’s destroyed jobs and increased Russian oil dependence. The America First agenda is gone. The G7 partners are clamoring for our dollars for Climate Change. His meeting with Putin enabled a resurgence of Soviet power.
Though Biden has promised no middle-class tax increase, inflation is eroding our savings. The Deutsch Bank has stated the worst is yet to come. Biden’s $6T budget proposal prints more money to buy votes with more entitlements. Gasoline has increased 50 percent and building materials 100 percent. Food prices are increasing the fastest in history with no slowdown. Housing prices are rising and families are opting to rent as the dollar value erodes.
Biden says our greatest threat is white racism implying his opponents, namely Trump supporters, need re-education. Biden and Congress established “Juneteenth,” a national holiday, fulfilling a Black Lives Matter goal and further exacerbating racism and division by reframing black history.
Wake up America! Protect our way of life. Demand responsible government, without a Marxist focus and historical fiction that imposes fundamental change in our country. Ignore the left’s gibberish destructive Cancel Culture. Our heritage, freedom and liberty must be preserved.
Frank Mazur,
South Burlington