I would like to invite all Bennington residents to attend a meeting I will be holding at the Bennington Free Library on Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. Originally, the meeting was going to be on Tuesday, April 18, but I learned that the Benn-Hi project would be before the DRB on that night.
The meeting is in response to many residents who have been contacting me wanting to know how I have so much information on plans and projects, and programs in Bennington that they are not aware of. I will be sharing the list of the over $20 million worth of water and sewer projects Bennington residents still need to pay for. I'll explain who owns what and who pays what on the buildings and land on our Rec. Center property on Gage Street. I'll explain how our own officials made sure Bennington taxpayers got the short end of the stick on our locally taxpayer-funded property.
The red flags continue to grow around the Benn-Hi project. Last year, town officials stated they were swapping the Senior building for the Benn-Hi so that Bennington residents would own the entire Benn-Hi. Officials are now saying that the Hales will own the Benn-Hi. That means our Senior building should be out of the deal along with Bennington taxpayers and our town budget. I'll explain many details about the project officials forgot to share last year.
Has the Berkshire YMCA been turning the money over to the town office they have been collecting at the Rec. Center and town pool over the last 3 1/2 years? If not, why not?
It doesn't appear the Select Board and town officials have been providing financial accountability to Bennington residents. This needs to be discussed. I'll cover a wide variety of Bennington topics. I'll bring plenty of reports and documents local officials and others have provided over the years to back up what I'm talking about. I'll talk about the TIF District, the Downtown Improvement District and the massive package of zoning changes that were slid by Bennington residents two years ago. The resort being proposed for former SVC property is the best news Bennington has had in 20 years. There are lots of good things to discuss (about) that project.
Local residents need to understand what has been going on behind closed doors over the past 10 years. See you on April 17.
Nancy White
Bennington