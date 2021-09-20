Local news is still important
As a Bennington native, property owner and former managing editor of the Banner, it’s both enjoyable and important for me to stay informed about news in Bennington and Bennington County.
Yet, every day that I read the e-version of the Banner I am dismayed with the volume of stories out of Brattleboro and its surrounding communities. In today’s issue (Sept. 16) the front page centerpiece story is about a Brattleboro business. The story beneath it is about creating a vibrant economy in Brattleboro. The other two front page stories were local, which was refreshing. The constant focus on Brattleboro makes no sense to me. In my frequent visits to Bennington, I hear this same concern from others. I sincerely hope that the new management of the Banner will do what’s needed to get more Bennington news into the “Bennington” Banner and stop promoting communities clear across the state.
Jim Rogalski
Chapel Hill, N.C., Sept. 16