To the Editor: This is an open letter to the Bennington Selectboard.
We, citizens of Bennington and surrounding towns, urge the Selectboard, town manager, and the police force, to create a task force to come up with answers to the drug problem we are now experiencing in our town. The violence and drug deaths happening over the last few years need to be taken more seriously.
We cannot wait any longer for the powers to be to solve this alone. It is everybody’s responsibility to find a solution. We are better than this.
We need the Selectboard to have open and transparent discussions on what we should do.
We owe it to our children and grandchildren to make a stronger effort to defeat this scourge on our community.
Please, Selectboard, take this request seriously!
Stephanie O’Shea, Dorothy O’Shea, Jeremy Johnson, Kathleen Plue, Mike Bethel, Regina Perrone, Dave Dupee, Dylan Michaels, Jeremy Adrian Friend, Cindi Long, Albert Skidmore, Jessica Pace, Dylan Fletcher, Kierstin Martin, Michael and Jessica O’Shea, Alan Watson, Meridyth Bourn, and Duffy and Jane Outwater.