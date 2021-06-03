Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.