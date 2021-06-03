To the Editor: My thoughts regarding establishing the position of a Public Information Coordinator for the town of Bennington. Basically I do not think it's a good move, and my reasons why.
Over the years, we have heard to many spokespersons interpreting what an elected or appointed official "meant" when she or he spoke regarding a situation or issue This is called "spin."
In our small community of Bennington, I would much prefer to hear directly from "the horse's mouth" so to speak. For instance, let the town manager or assistant manager speak to pertinent issues and the police chief, or next in command, let the citizens know their thoughts, comments, ideas, etc. The same goes for highway, water department, recreations heads, etc. Let us hear it directly with no "spin." Personally, I do not want comments "explained" by second or third parties.
It is also stated, in the proposal, that the $80,000 salary, not including payments for state and federal unemployment tax, workmen's comp insurance, etc. will not affect the 2022 fiscal budget. This money will come from funds originally budgeted for operating supplies within the recreation budget which, over the course of the year, have not been needed. "We can, therefore, fund this position without increasing our budget."
This money is a one-time budget savings because no, or very little use of our recreation center happened this past year because of COVID-19 and ongoing construction.
So I am asking our administration and select board to take off the table the hiring of a communications director. This is not New York City, Miami or Washington, D.C. This is Bennington. We do not need a "spin doctor."
I also think that the design of website upgrades and communications are totally different issues and should not be included in a single proposal.
Ron Alderman,
Bennington