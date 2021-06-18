To the Editor: I wanted to tell everyone about a fantastic opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders. Jared Polin of Fro Knows Photo created a photo book that will be 14 by 10.5 inches, which means two-page layouts of 14 by 21 inches. So for fans of Bernie or those who want a glimpse behind the campaign trail, you should check out this book.
Go to https://bit.ly/berniephotobook (all lower case) to see the offerings in the Kickstarter. He made his goal in the first 24 hours, but there is still time to get in on the offers.
Leigh Dupee,
Bennington