The Vermont Bar Association would like to recognize and honor the service and dedication of all of the court personnel in the Bennington Unit during very challenging times in the Vermont state court system.
Back in March 2020, the Vermont Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency and put into effect “Administrative Order 49,” which dramatically altered court procedures in order to maintain court operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only have court clerks and judicial officers worked tirelessly to ensure that courthouses have safely remained open for either remote or in-person hearings, but they have also spent countless hours working to implement a new case management and e-filing system that was launched at roughly the same time that COVID-19 impacted the state.
The judicial emergency and associated measures have now formally expired (but with many of the successful procedures taking permanent effect). The Bar is very grateful and would like to express their thanks, on behalf of themselves and their clients, for all that Bennington County court personnel have done and continue to do to help ensure access to justice in Vermont.
Andrew Manitsky
Bennington