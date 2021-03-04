To the Editor: The letter “Hounding: Vermont's failure to wildlife,” is true; however, the actual practice of hound hunting is much worse than depicted. Not only do dog packs run miles from handlers after being freely released, their cross-scenting and disturbance to both targeted and non-targeted wildlife is huge. Nests are abandoned; wildlife migratory routes are lost; bedded down fawns are killed; and often dogs have been killed via lethal encounters with wildlife apex predators. If a dog is wounded, handlers have been known to either remove their collars and abandon them (to die) — or shoot to kill them on the spot.
When tragedies occur, very much like other inhumane animal activities, the handlers or owners will cry crocodile tears, claiming how sad they are, how much they love their animals, ad nauseam, when the truth is that their treatment of those dogs should be cited as felony animal cruelty/abuse criminal offenses.
Hounding is not “sport” at all. “Sport” is defined as competitive physical activity against willing opponents or self. However, no wildlife is a willing participant, and animals in general do not “agree” to engage in lethal “competition.” A hounder or handler sitting in a truck, watching a GPS screen to see if dog pack movement stops — and only then taking steps to arrive at the mayhem in backwoods country — is the epitome of animal cruelty — not sport.
Vermont legislation to ban reckless hound hunting activities (H. 172 and H. 316) is overdue and should clearly state that non-compliance is a felony offense with major fines.
Marilyn Jasper,
Loomis, Calif.
The writer is chair of the Public Interest Coalition.