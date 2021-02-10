To The Editor: I would like to encourage the voters of Bennington and North Bennington to participate in the Annual Town and School meetings to be held March 2. Ballots are now available at the Town Clerk’s Office. This year, with the inability to have open floor meetings, you will find additional items on the ballots. To minimize crowds at the polls, please consider voting early from the comfort of your home.
While the office is currently closed to the public, you can pick up your ballots or call 802-442-1043 to have one mailed to you. We have again installed the secure drop box at the Town Office for prompt return of your early ballots.
Voting in person on March 2nd will be at the Firehouse at the corner of River and Lincoln Streets. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with mask and social distancing requirements in place.
You can view sample ballots on our website at http://benningtonvt.org/departments/town-clerk/elections/sample-ballots/ and access your specific voter information through the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at https://mvp.vermont.gov. If you need help updating your information for site access, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Cassandra Barbeau, town clerk,
Bennington