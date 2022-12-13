Don Keelan’s piece (Dec. 10) offers the lamest possible arguments against electric vehicle (EV) programs. He could have written a piece discussing legitimate concerns about rushing too fast into electrifying our transportation system. There are many. Instead, he based his argument on security and reliability, which if he was making an honest argument, would also include a treatment of the alternative. However, it’s impossible to make an honest argument that it would be more secure to keep running our transportation system on petroleum. This requires pumping 77 million barrels of oil every day globally, much of it in unstable countries controlled by cruel dictators, and shipping much of this highly flammable liquid through war-torn regions.
The US is currently roughly at parity between domestic oil production and consumption, but prices spiked when Russia invaded Ukraine regardless because U.S. producers just started exporting products to foreign markets that would pay more for them. This is why we’ve fought two major and several minor wars in the Middle East in my lifetime, keep a massive military presence there, and a big chunk of our Navy is focused on keeping the oil flowing past Iran through the Persian Gulf. Uncertainty is the enemy of economic growth. There would be a massive economic advantage to converting our transportation system to run on what would ultimately be a much more stable and secure fuel.
Tim Schroeder
Bennington