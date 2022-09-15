I am writing this letter in support of James Gulley for Sheriff.
I was a former police officer with the town of Bennington for many years. During that time James Gulley was hired and became a police officer as well. I have trained him in many of the aspects of being an officer. He became a very effective and efficient officer.
He and I would have conversations about various issues and ask me why are we doing things this way instead of another way. I took that as his way of problem solving. I saw that many times. He took actions to be more effective in his job as an officer. He identified a problem, set his goals and sought the means to achieve those goals.
Many people, directly or indirectly, have been affected by the opioid problems. James Gulley has worked to combat this issue many times in the past and I feel will be one of his primary focuses if elected Sheriff. He and I talked about agency cooperation and I used to say all the time crime does not stop at the border. Fostering and maintaining relationships with all invested parties is key to dealing with the drug problem. He had embraced this concept from the start.
I believe James Gulley will be a good choice for Sheriff. He will bring leadership, professionalism , and effectiveness to the department. The citizens of Bennington County will benefit as a result.
David Rowland
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina