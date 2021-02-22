To the Editor: The healthcare providers and the support staff at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center realize that physical health and wellbeing is not the only important measure of health in a community. Businesses, schools and institutions must also be healthy for the spirit of a community to thrive.
It is for this reason that the leadership at SVHC understands that Southern Vermont College with its historic building and grounds is an important asset that can benefit many in our community. Our hospital has stepped up to purchase the SVC property and help its transition from a college campus, always with the health and spirit of the community in mind.
As a longtime resident and healthcare provider in Bennington, I encourage friends, neighbors, colleagues, and all residents to show how much the preservation of this important community asset means to Bennington’s future. Your gift to the Grateful Bennington Fund will help offset some of the expenses that will be incurred in moving this project forward.
The goal is $500,000 to be raised by Feb. 28. Please consider any amount you can afford since it takes many gifts to reach our goal.
You can visit the website, www.svhealthcare.org/thegratefulbenningtonfund, mail your check to SVHC Foundation 100 Hospital Drive Bennington 05201, or call the Foundation at 802-447-5017 to make a donation.
Thanks and best of health,
Mike Brady, DDS,
Bennington