Atonement needed, not empty apologies
To the Editor: When one makes a major gaffe about race subsequently offending many people, one of the best things to do is look inward. State Senator Jeanette White needs to stop apologizing for what she said and reflect on her feelings that would even allow her to say them in the first place. Really reflect.
She said, “I am so sorry that I said things that were offensive to people…I did not mean to be offensive to anybody.” The second part needed to be “I UNDERSTAND now why what I said was offensive. I’ve done some soul searching and realize I have some prejudice and racism that I need to work on to expel.” Her initial statements were pointed and just the fact that she SAID them, means she thought them. THAT is the problem. Not meaning to offend is an empty apology.
She then went on to say “[Race] wasn’t an issue for me growing up and I didn’t ever have to confront it…I’ve tried to be very careful…I’m constantly learning terms I used growing up tend to have a racial background or component I never knew.”
What!? So what I hear? Race WAS an issue growing up in an all-white Scandinavian descended community. She used racially charged terminology in her youth. She never gave it a second thought growing up because there were no Black or brown people and therefore being racist was OK to her and her neighbors. Now she’s trying to be “careful” about her words and the meaning behind them.
NO! You are supposed to assess all those racist behaviors from your youth and learn from them. Apologizing for verbalizing them out loud is not enough. Understand WHY you were wrong. Atone. Accept your internal racism and change. The goal is to not HAVE to be careful because the words would never come out of your mouth because you simply never THOUGHT them in the first place. Or step down.
Jenny Dewar,
Pownal