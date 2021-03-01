To the Editor: As we reach yet another grim milestone, 500,000 pandemic deaths, the comparisons to wars in U.S. history reveal another horrific reality. In World Wars I and II the entire society organized to protect this country. Where is the mobilization today? On the home front, citizens volunteered, funded war bonds, rationed fuel, etc. The victory gardens were a symbol of the country’s commitment to persevere.
Today we have a coterie of pandemic deniers who regard masking an infringement on liberty and one political party that has “rediscovered” its deficit hawkish fear of spending too much to help our citizens. One supposes if citizens were corporations such fears would evaporate.
The pandemic death rate is approaching the combined death totals of both world wars. What would it take as citizens and leaders to truly meet the challenges before us?
Sincerely,
Tim Kipp,
Brattleboro