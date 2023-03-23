As Bennington County’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention organization, PAVE is concerned that having photos such as the one in (the March 22) Banner showing a victim with a plastic bag forced on their head will inadvertently sensationalize and aggrandize such acts of violence.
We are concerned that images of such violence inadvertently amplify the voices of perpetrators of domestic violence, sexual assault and intimate partner violence. PAVE is also concerned with the risk of retriggering survivors while empowering abusers.
PAVE thinks photographs and articles depicting violence need to make sure they do not sensationalize, reinforce damaging stereotypes, or perpetuate narratives that blame the person who was abused.
Photographs and articles about domestic violence, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence especially need to be given context to the situation and offer those at risk and facing the reality of domestic violence the resources they need to be able to access help and support safely.
How media portray images of acts of violence has implications for public beliefs and social policy. The extent of coverage, as well as its framing, can affect attributions of both blame for intimate partner violence incidents and of responsibility for addressing intimate partner violence; these attributions, in turn, can impact support for funding, safe houses, legal sanctions for perpetrators and protections for survivors.
Thank you for considering PAVE’s point of view.
Michael Dreiblatt
Manchester