To the Editor: To all of our loyal supporters of the community calendar, we want to thank you for all the years you supported our fundraiser. After more than 50 years, Unit 69 will no longer be offering the annual Community calendars. 2021 was the last year we will be publishing.
Gratefully, the Arlington High School Class of 2024 want to continue with the community calendar as a fundraiser for their class.
The Class of 2024 will be setting up their own account, Unit 69 will not be forwarding your current listings to them. If you would like to continue with this annual tradition, please get in touch with them directly with your information and listings.
Contact information: Arlington Memorial High School, Class of 2024 c/o Brett APRoberts, 529 East Arlington Road, Arlington, VT 05250, or email APRobertsB@BVSU.org
Again, thank you for the many years of support!
Denise M. "Dee" Colety,
Arlington Unit 69 American Legion Auxiliary