I was pleased to read the March 3 edition of the Bennington Banner reporting the federal prosecution of Christopher T. Morgan for drug and firearm offenses here in Bennington. I have advocated for the application of federal charges for those who come into our community to illegally sell or buy firearms, or to traffic drugs, as the federal statutes pose no bail options and more severe penalties after conviction than under Vermont statutes.
The second case reported, involving Gilberto Jiminez-Santiago charged with discharging a firearm along Main Street, does not appear to be a case being prosecuted under federal statutes, despite his interstate travel to commit the charged crime and fleeing across state lines to avoid prosecution.
It is apparent that drug dealers and firearm traffickers in our community are part of a multistate nexus requiring the full weight of local, state and federal agencies being applied to prosecute these criminals.
I again am calling for the Bennington Select Board to publicly request the state's attorney, in concert with the U.S. Attorney's Office, to aggressively prosecute firearm and drug traffickers in our community.
Clark Adams
Bennington