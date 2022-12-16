I first met Joe Krawczyk the year I ran for a seat on the Bennington Select Board. Joe came to one of my campaign events and introduced himself. We had a short conversation about my incentive for running and exchanged pleasantries. Soon after, I would be serving on the board with him and working on local initiatives; Joe Krawczyk clearly loved every minute of serving his town the way he loved serving his country during his military career.
His open-minded approach to any subject was an exemplary display of compassion and respect for those around him. Any time I would offer an opinion contrary to his perception of a topic, he would look for more information and try to understand that point of view. We helped each other better understand the different circles of our community, which was extremely helpful. The initiatives that started in those years are being seen in the downtown, the recreational facilities, affordable housing, health and dental care and town-wide to this day.
When Joe retired from the board, I succeeded him as chair. He was always available if I wanted to discuss something he’d worked on or an issue he knew about. I was fortunate to have gotten to work with Joe and become friends. I continue to see him all over town to this day in his contributions. Long live Joe Krawczyk, Jr.
Greg Van Houten
Bennington