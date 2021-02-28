Appreciation for BPD
To the Editor: I would like to express my appreciation of the Bennington Police Department. As an administrator at MAUHS for over 20 years, it has been my honor and pleasure to have worked closely with the BPD. Their presence at innumerable school functions contributed to a safe and orderly environment. Their daily presence in the school helped our students to see them as caring, friendly individuals who assisted and interacted with them. They were not there in a punitive, “guard-like” capacity. Yes, there were times when they helped with behavior issues, but the students came to see them as “guardians” of order and security. Most times I saw them, there were smiles and good-natured exchanges. Thanks to Paul, Cam, and the many officers that have helped our school run smoothly and function as a true community institution.
David Beriau,
Hoosick Falls, N.Y.