To the Editor: Alliance for Community Transformations (ACT) has been the recipient of federal substance use prevention grants since 2015. Since that time, we’ve been working with community leaders to support healthy youth by decreasing risk factors that lead to an increased likelihood of adolescent substance use and increase protective factors that make it easy for local youth to make informed, healthy choices.
The intent of this letter is to provide the Select Board and interested community members with the data we have been keeping an eye on since starting this work and to answer some of the questions we’ve been fielding from Bennington area residents.
Q. Does ACT have a stance on the upcoming commercial cannabis vote?
A. No. Our Prevention Team is available to the Bennington region as a resource, funded by a Drug Free Communities Support Program grant. We rely on best practices and data to prioritize public health on a local level, specifically as it relates to preventing youth substance use.
Q. Will introducing a cannabis market increase youth substance use in Bennington County?
A. We don’t know yet. While some studies suggest states that have introduced a cannabis market will not see an increase in youth substance use, many experts have noted that there isn’t enough data to support these predictions. Many states that currently have or are considering a retail cannabis market started with higher rates of youth marijuana use and lower perceptions of risk. This is expected to contribute to a slower reported change in youth use (because use is already high). According to the 2019 VT Youth Risk Behavior Survey students report lower perceived risks, with only 35 percent of Bennington County 12th graders reporting that it is wrong or very wrong for someone their age to use marijuana products. Forty-seven percent report ever using marijuana products, significantly higher than the state (40 percent). Based on all of this, it seems unlikely Bennington County would see an immediate sharp increase in youth use rates because they’re already relatively high.
Q. There is so much conflicting information out there about youth substance use rates. What indicators should we be paying attention to?
A. Risk factors. The best indicators we have for future youth substance use are risk and protective factors. We know that as risk factors (like low perception of risk, ease of access, and low parental disapproval) fluctuate, youth use fluctuates over time as well. Data is limited because of the low number of states with retail cannabis, but California, Colorado, and Washington state have seen an increase in youth reporting risk factors (lower perception of parental disapproval and lower perception of risk of use). In Bennington County, 72 percent of students in grades 9-12 report their parents would feel it is “wrong or very wrong” for a student to use marijuana, which is 3 percent lower than the Vermont average than the state average of 75 percent. Statewide youth reported parental perceptions towards adolescent marijuana use has been declining since 2009 (88 percent in 2009 and 75 percent in 2019) according to the 2019 VT YRBS. As these numbers go down, the likelihood of increased youth substance use goes up.
Q. Is there anything more we should know?
A. Our Prevention Team is here for the long haul. While questions about retail cannabis are top of mind right now, we have a lot of other work ahead of us. According to the 2016/2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, Vermont drug and alcohol use among 18-25-year-olds, ranked the state No. 1 in illicit drug use (past 30 days), No. 1 in marijuana use (past year), No. 1 cocaine use (past year), No. 1 in alcohol use (past 30 days), No. 3 in binge alcohol use (30 days), and No. 2 in marijuana use (past year). In 2019 the survey ranked past month marijuana use among Vermont adolescents (12-17 years old) higher than the regional (10.8 percent) and national average (6.8 percent) with a reported 14.5 percent. Our goal is to reduce these numbers, understanding that if we do, we will see positive health and education outcomes for all residents.
Communities who work collaboratively at prioritizing public health and who implement policies that promote wellness and safety are more likely to see a decrease in youth substance use, an increase in perceived risks of adolescent substance use, and an increase in positive outcomes.
Dare Chammings
Director, ACT Bennington
(In collaboration with UWAC and Prevention Works VT)