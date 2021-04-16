To the Editor: I want to expand on Tara Shannon’s column in Thursday’s Banner. I too want to emphasize the importance of cyclists wearing bright clothing and reflective markings to be more visible day or night.
Unfortunately, Tara ignores what has been shown to be the most important factor in cyclist visibility: lane positioning. Riding along the curb or edge of the road makes the cyclist much harder to see, and can invite a motorist to attempt to pass when there isn’t enough clearance to safely pass without using the oncoming lane. Vermont law does not require the cyclist to ride at the right edge of the road, but as far right “as is safe” (title 23, §1139). That depends on conditions at the time, and the cyclist does have full use of the lane to maneuver if needed.
It also isn’t clear from Tara’s column, but front lights are required and rear lights are recommended by Vermont law (title 23, 1141) from a half hour after sunset to a half hour before sunrise.
Both new and experienced cyclists will find great information about low-stress cycling on any road or path at the CyclingSavvy website, CyclingSavvy.org. CyclingSavvy is a national non-profit devoted to cycling education, offering online and in-person courses to improve cyclist confidence on the roadways.
Bruce Lierman,
Bennington