To the Editor: Following several busy weeks for the Vermont legislature, I want to share some updates on the work of the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. Much of the committee’s time over the past month has been focused on a large economic recovery and development bill, H.159. The committee was pleased that the House passed the bill with broad support from all parties, and we look forward to the Senate’s review.
Among the many highlights from H.159:
The bill increases the tourism marketing budget by $2.5 million for one year to boost marketing as the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Despite the importance of tourism to our economy (Vermont ranks third in the country for the percent of GDP that comes from tourism), Vermont has the lowest tourism marketing budget in the Northeast.
A number of educational expenditures in H.159 work to improve the state’s worker shortages and minimize the impact of the pandemic on the Vermont State Colleges system. Money has been set aside for grants for Vermont out-of-state students who wish to transfer into a Vermont State College program, assistance for adult learners looking to return to school after a two or more-year gap, scholarships for students seeking a degree or certificate in a critical occupation (such as nursing programs and electrical/plumbing trade programs), and funds for workforce development grants.
One section that was removed from the bill prior to passage remains a high priority for the commerce committee: the expansion of the Downtown Tax Credit program into the neighborhoods surrounding town and village centers. This tax credit program has proven successful at incentivizing investment in our downtowns throughout Vermont (in projects such as the Putnam Block in Bennington). By expanding into surrounding neighborhoods, we can foster similar investment in improving our aging rental properties. I think this is a critical proposal to improve the quality and increase the number of apartments available in our community (and it would provide a benefit to property owners as well as renters).
If you have questions or would like to share your thoughts or concerns about these or any other legislative issues, feel free to join me and Rep. Dane Whitman for our virtual legislative coffee hour. We meet every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., e-mail nigro.vt@gmail.com or call me at 802-440-2752 for a link or call-in information for that meeting.
Rep. Michael Nigro,
Bennington
The writer represents the Bennington 2-2 district in the Vermont House.