Facts and evidence. You would think that politicians and engineers would embrace the concrete, the indisputable and would relish in their certainty. How much easier to defend the truth. Clearly, that is not the case. From the outside, it is certainly disturbing to see a world so closed to evidence that facts cannot penetrate. If it were without consequence to the wider society, it would be merely a curiosity, legislative committees delighting in being fed their talking points, in receiving their assured contributions, happy in their protective obscurity. But there is a wider world.
Engineers delight in making things work. If it works, therefore, it is good. Politicians delight in that which secures their next term. . Toxicologists don’t hope that poisons cause no harm; they test. Medical research scientists who explore the minutiae of cell chemistry are witnesses to a world of exacting cause and effect. Agronomists and entomologists with great concern for the health of pollinating insects study disruptions to the natural order in an attempt to ensure our sustenance. Dendrologists are critical investigators of the carbon cycle that maintains our atmosphere and climate. Failing to appreciate the contributions of these scientists does our global society a grave disservice.
I am fearful that those of you in our Legislature live in an insular world, a world that provides you a living, a purpose, and positive feedback, a world that is so easy to believe in that you barely see how corruptly incestuous it is. Twenty volumes of peer-reviewed scientific and academic journal articles were submitted to the Federal Communications Commission demonstrating the harm of radiation at frequencies that are promulgated by the wireless broadband industry. And yet facts and evidence are blithely ignored, and your colleagues give them no measure of concern. The harm that the industry has so carefully insulated from legal challenges is no less destructive for all the lawyers’ craft.
Examine the evidence, examine the harm of irradiating unceasingly every living cell of every living organism on the planet from countless terrestrial antennas and tens of thousands of satellites, for the damage of this unprecedented, uncontrolled experiment is not a talking point. It is a fact; it is ongoing, and it is wrong.
Kim Hall
North Bennington