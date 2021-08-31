To the Editor:
It was an amazing program that brought Ziaulhaq Zia and other Muslim high schoolers to Bennington from their homes around the world. For several years students came from Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Kosovo, Tunisia and other countries to spend a year attending Mount Anthony High School and others in the United States.
Zia and others became ambassadors for their homelands not only among the high school students, they spoke publicly at community events. We learned so much from them!
After Zia returned to Afghanistan he participated in another U.S. State Department program and received training and technical support in being a "citizen journalist." We stayed in touch that year and learned about what he was doing as well as about safety concerns in Kabul and elsewhere. An uncle of his died in a Taliban bombing where he worked.
The following summer Zia was able to attend a conference in New York City and Vermont, taking place in two sites. He had decided to try to stay and he asked us to help him remain. We helped, he lived again with us and was able to attend MAUHS for his senior high school year and graduated in 2012.
Zia then moved to live near his cousins in Richmond, Virginia, where he worked and attended college part time. He later moved to North Dakota and Minnesota working in a chain of car dealerships. We have stayed in touch and were able to visit him in Minneapolis.
Zia has worked hard to earn "the American Dream." Through these years we’ve watched him learn about business, move to take advantage of opportunities, gain U.S. asylum, a Green Card and work to get his youngest sibling, a sister, to Minnesota where she is now attending high school. He’s kept his eye on his goals of achieving a good life, having a career and staying responsible to his loved ones.
His family has continued to suffer in Afghanistan, and they’ve had to first move from their village to Kunduz City when the Taliban were active in the countryside and then they had to move to the village from Kunduz City when the Taliban recently took over control of the country.
Many members of Zia’s family have been at risk since the 1990s due to religious persecution, corruption of local governments by the Taliban, by it being known that a family member is in the USA and by prejudice against their ethnic group, the Hazaras.
The family fled to Kabul and then fled to the border with Pakistan. They are trying to cross and until they get across the last checkpoint, they are still in grave danger. Zia is working with attorneys here to get his family through the paperwork that is required to immigrate to the United States and we’re hopeful that we can raise funds to help them with the costs involved in getting here. We’re setting up a GoFundMe site that will be called Helping Our Afghan Friend.
It’s clear to me that this family has a remarkable son and the drive he’s had to succeed these last 12 years is a credit to him and to them. It’s been inspiring to know him and it’s been scary learning about the difficulties he and his family have faced.
Jeanne Davis
Bruce Wheat
Pownal