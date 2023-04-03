To the Editor:
When I saw the headline “Affordable heat: Help for Vermonters who need it most” in the Banner of March 29, and noticed that it was written by Rep. Kathleen James, I thought, "finally, here is an explanation of this law that I’ve had such a hard time understanding." And though I have not met her, I’ve had the impression that Rep. James is a strong legislative leader who could enlighten me and persuade me of her cause.
But after reading the article, I was disappointed because it really offered no coherent explanation of the proposed Affordable Heat Act and raised strong questions about how the law – if enacted – might work. The best I get out of it is that the law will work because Rep. James says it will.
The act seems to place a huge burden on fuel dealers who will “deliver” “clean heat measures” that include installing heat pumps or solar hot water heaters or even help a customer switch from fuel oil to biofuel. Where will anyone locate fuel dealers who wish to be so incredibly generous? How are they compensated for such good deeds? And where can one even purchase biofuel? The matter of buying of credits is mentioned but remains unexplained.
While I fully favor heat pumps, solar hot water heaters, weatherizing, and the overall concept of global energy transition, I cannot understand Rep. James’s “important mechanisms to avoid unintended price consequences” that include provisions that require the Public Utility Commission to do certain things and hold several meetings and public hearings in the next two years.
This does begin to sound like the creation of a new large bureaucracy that will be meaningless to those who don’t or can’t attend lots of public hearings in Montpelier. I thought the law was intended to help ordinary folks with modest or low incomes.
I took Rep. James’s advice and checked out the FAQ’s and read about the five household scenarios, but I remain uncomprehending.
The day before her column was published (March 28) there was one by John McClaughry headed “Vermont stumbling into the battle against climate change.” I have disagreed with just about everything McClaughry has written for the last 40 years. I won’t buy all he says here, but he seems on the right track when he doubts where the skilled workers will be found to install all the new equipment the act demands. And he questions the so-called checkback provision that counts on a future legislative vote.
McClaughry quotes my friend Annette Smith of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, who has gone so far as to see “a religious cult” in Montpelier that has become “a climate claque whose only villain is carbon emissions.” Some perspective and sanity are to be hoped for.
Human civilization on planet Earth is going to require ingenuity and persistence to deal with the serious climatic changes that are forecast by responsible voices. I can’t see how an approach like the Affordable Heat Act is going to help.
Tyler Resch
Bennington