I’m writing this in response to an article titled “Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change” (Nov. 23).
This piece discussed Jane Fonda’s call to action in the fight against the climate crisis. Since it was published, Jane Fonda returned to Capitol Hill to revitalize the Fire Drill Friday rallies for the first time since the pandemic. As a former D.C. native with experience protesting on Capitol Hill, I feel admiration and inspiration for her work. However, looking up to mobilizers and activists like Jane Fonda can paint a cynical haze on what it looks like to fight for climate justice. I acknowledge that much of the consequence of climate change stems from major emitters, the foul play of corporations, and the negligence of the government. However, I would like to offer a community-based and individuality-focused perspective to remind us that change can be made with personal participation, as well.
Amidst necessary conversations about natural disasters and the exploitation of large companies, we cannot forget that our carbon footprint and our plastic usage also matter. We cannot forget about the children in our schools that eat with plastic utensils and, in some cases, on polystyrene trays. Many people do not have the ability to rally in the streets every week or the resources to set their lives aside and become full-time activists. Change requires participation at all levels, and even a small commitment to #plasticfreelunch (a movement spearheaded by Cafeteria Culture in New York City Public Schools) in your own home can ripple out to be beneficial in the fight against the climate crisis.
Beatrix Sherry
Bennington