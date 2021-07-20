To the Editor: In my hurry to thank everyone in yesterday’s letter to the editor I managed to miss two people that were vital to the Breakenridge Stand-off 250th anniversary.
I’d like to recognize Bob Hoar as the person responsible for the event in the first place. An avid local historian, it was his inspiration that conceived of honoring and remembering the 250th anniversary of the Stand-off.
We also must thank Mary Morrissey for her tireless support of this effort from start to finish. Her efforts getting the VT legislative resolution honoring the event and her help arranging for our National Guard presence at the event were key to the ceremony and contributed greatly to the success of the event as a whole.
I hope editors at the Banner will help me in setting the record straight by publishing this addendum honoring these two people and their roles in the 250th anniversary of the Breakenridge Stand-off. I hope I’ve not forgotten anyone else, and if so, please accept my humble apologies.
Sincerely,
Jonah Spivak,
Bennington
The writer was a Breakenridge Stand-off volunteer.