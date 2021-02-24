To the Editor: To the list of successful projects accomplished by the current Bennington governing leaders, as described in Ron Alderman’s letter of Feb. 11, I want to add one more — the creation of the Bennington Dog Park, which will happen this spring.
Last summer, a small group of local dog-lovers approached Dan Monks, the assistant town manager, to see about the possibility of setting up a safe, enclosed space, easily accessible to Bennington residents, where dogs could safely exercise and socialize off leash. Dan and his staff greeted the idea with enthusiasm, and soon identified a half-acre space in Willow Park as the perfect site.
The town will install the fencing, benches and waste receptacles, as well as provide the necessary liability insurance and ongoing maintenance of the site. The committee is charged with funding the project. (If you would like to help, we would be most grateful! All donations are tax-deductable and may be sent to the Town Office, 205 South St., with Dog Park written on the memo line.)
We were amazed and gratified by the willingness of the town to act so quickly and efficiently in helping us get the dog park under way. We know that it will be another amenity for Bennington to offer, and will be popular not only with residents, but visitors as well. We commend Dan and his staff for their help, enthusiasm and vision.
Susan Armstrong,
Bennington,
for the Bennington Dog Park Committee