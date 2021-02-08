To the Editor: Last week the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act was reintroduced to Congress.
Passage of the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act (H.R. 804/S.248) would create a national self-funding paid family and medical leave insurance program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, over 32 million people in the United States did not have access to a single paid sick day. Not having paid leave mean caregivers leave the workforce, families struggle to make ends meet, businesses lose valued employees, and our economy suffers. In a public health crisis like the current pandemic, paid leave is the difference between health and safety and being forced to prematurely return to work. We all need access to paid leave, and the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act would do just that.
Congress took an important step towards emergency paid family leave in the first COVID-19 relief package last year — but it expired. Access to paid leave should never expire.
The 117th Congress must take steps to provide greater support to American workers trying to meet the demands of work and life. Your members of Congress need to hear how important this is to you. Urge Senator Leahy (leahy.senator.gov), Senator Sanders (sanders.senater.gov) and Representative Peter Welsh (Welch.house.gov) to co-sponsor and support the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act today.
Jennifer Kern,
Bennington