The article, "Winter storm still tracking this way; slop coming this Wednesday," (Nov. 15) was right; most Vermonters woke up to snow on Wednesday.
While this might be good news to us snow lovers, a true snow lover will notice that the first snow this year arrived a couple of days after it did last year and about two weeks later than it did two years ago.
Coupled with the increasing number of days of sweltering heat this summer, the effects of climate change on the state is becoming more apparent. At this rate, I am unsure of whether to expect a warmer and wetter winter owing to La Nina conditions and climate change, or another Christmas miracle like we have had the past two winters. I am hoping for the latter: a white Christmas.
Roberta Martey
Bennington