A vote that counts
To the editor: This year's election is but a month away, and ballots will soon arrive in your mailbox, courtesy of the state of Vermont. If you live in Dorset, Danby, Mount Tabor, Peru or Landgrove, you are blessed with the perfect opportunity to elect a top-notch person to represent you in Montpelier. Bill Gaiotti is running for the House seat previously occupied by Linda Joy Sullivan.
I have known Bill and his family for decades and cannot say enough good things about him. He will represent you with honesty, integrity, thoughtfulness and intelligence. He has high ethical standards and is a hard worker with tons of experience. Bill uses common sense and established facts, can think out of the box and is not easily swayed by extremes. Take a look at his website: Gaiotti4VT.com.
Vote for Bill Gaiotti. You'll be glad you did.
Astri Kilburn
Manchester, Sept. 26