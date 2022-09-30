To the editor: Our Select Board is supposed to hold meetings this coming month on its desire to resurrect the old Bennington High School. In my opinion, this is a total waste of our town’s money. This unwise project shouldn’t burden the taxpayers of Bennington.
Please stay informed about this. Attend or follow the meetings, listen to what the town has to say, and make up your own mind.
The present owner of the old high school purchased it for $146,000. The Select Board plans on paying close to $2 million for the property, including about $1.1 million in federal pandemic aid, and then swapping the Senior Center Building in lieu of further payment.
The Select Board has not been transparent with the details of this transaction. It hasn’t explained how it is going to cover the costs, whether by taxes, a loan or some other form of debt.
Nothing about this idea makes sense to me.
But, please stay informed about this, and as I said, make up your own mind. Let’s insist that the board explain, if it can, how this is all going to work out.
Mike Bethel,
Bennington