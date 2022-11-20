It is with tremendous gratitude that I acknowledge the voters of Bennington County for electing me as their next sheriff. Your support, votes and efforts during my campaign are deeply appreciated. I am proud and humbled by you joining me in bringing my vision for the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department to the organization and to the county.
I look forward to leading change that will provide our communities with the safety, protection and quality of life they deserve through organizational and collaborative efforts. To everyone who voted Gulley for Sheriff, posted a lawn sign, offered support on social media and at community events, and to those who worked on my campaign, my heartfelt thanks to you.
I look forward to leading my team with integrity and direction after taking office on Feb. 1. Thank you, and let’s change Bennington County together.
James A. Gulley Jr.
Shaftsbury