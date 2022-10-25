Since President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act became law, I went food shopping at our local supermarket. I bought the following items at non-sale prices: bananas at .85 cents per pound, salmon at $13.99 per pound, eggs at $5.69 per dozen, and iceberg lettuce at $1.79 per head. When I got home, I dug into my past receipts from around two years ago and found that prices for the same items I just purchased had increased substantially as follows: bananas at .29 cents per pound (had increased 293 percent), salmon at $7.49 per pound (had increased 175 percent), eggs at $1.99 per dozen (had increased 286 percent), and iceberg lettuce at .95 cents per head (had increased 188 percent).
Being an old guy on a fixed income, I became dismayed and disappointed because I was recently informed by Pres. Biden's speech that I would not be taxed on sums up to $400,000, "not one penny" - was he serious? Exorbitant inflationary increases in food, gasoline, heating oil, electricity and every other conceivable item required to survive, is a severe tax. I remember past Pres. Obama stating that when his so-called "shovel ready jobs" didn't materialize, he was disappointed, but honest enough to admit his failure. It would do the country and our President Biden good to own up to his error in judgment - the Inflation Reduction Act is an intentional misnomer and an abject failure.
In fact, to date I have searched for President Biden's achievements during his term in office that would benefit all U.S. citizens, and I am at a loss to find any. Let me list some of his failures: superfluous spending, open borders allowing drug smuggling that have resulted in numerous deaths, sex trafficking, aiding and abetting in the violation of Federal immigration law; inflation-inflation-inflation; government control in education; a host of foreign policy missteps that have killed our citizens, including energy reliance on foreign countries, etc., etc., etc. President Biden and his administration, and his left leaning Democratic Party's policies have contributed to the failure of his presidency.
In the face of this current administration's policy failures for the past two years, and comparing the achievements provided to the people during the past Republican Administration, prospective voters in this November's upcoming election should ask themselves the question: "Was I better off then that I am today?" — then vote accordingly.
Perry Green
Manchester Center