To the editor: We fully and enthusiastically support James Gulley for sheriff and hope you will, too. James represents change and possesses the experience that the sheriff office needs.
James has a wide range of experiences as a law enforcement officer and educator. He has been involved in state and federal narcotic investigations. He has instructed nationally ranked high school students in the criminal justice profession. Additionally, he holds a master's degree in public administration from Norwich University.
Gulley is a dedicated member of our community. He serves on the board of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless and strongly supports Special Olympics.
We know James as a true professional. He works hard on behalf of the community that means so much to him. Please join us in taking an important step forward by voting for James Gulley for sheriff.
Sen. Dick Sears
Rep. Tim Corcoran
Sen. Brian Campion
Bennington