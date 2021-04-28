To the Editor: Green Up Day falls on May Day this year, Saturday, May 1. It’s the day Vermonters show their love and pride in their scenic back roads by picking up a year’s worth of litter and dropping it free of charge at the transfer station. Old and young, we’re out there keeping our state beautiful.
Many of Pownal’s back roads look pretty darn good this year, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Pownal’s Road Stewards. I suspect COVID brought out some unofficial stewards, as more people were out walking, soothing their souls and escaping cabin fever. I know my sisters and I clocked many miles and picked up bags of trash! Remember: you’re not alone any time you pick up as you go; others do it too.
Suggestions for places that need crews: North Pownal Road from Cedar Hill Road to Mt. Anthony Road, especially Dark Woods Curve (find me somewhere along this route); Burrington Road and Indian Massacre Road, pretty walks which are family safe; Jackson Crossing Road; Barber’s Pond Road east of Niles School Road; Old Military Road. Sadly, the worst roads in Pownal are its most visible: state roads 7 and 346. The state asks us not to clean litter there as the roads are too busy, and unsafe for kids. We in Pownal don’t think it’s fair that outsiders get their impression of our town from through roads. Can we please beef up the community service program and get them picked up more than once a year?
Speaking of kids, Green Up Day is a great teaching moment for families to model civic responsibility to the young ones. It’s a family tradition, and it’s COVID-safe. After the year we’ve all been through, what better way to celebrate what’s brought us through thus far: the beauty of nature, family togetherness, and faith in the future?
Safety vests available from megan.randall2@gmail.com.
Information: David Low, lowd@blair.edu.
Green Up bags available at the Pownal Transfer Station.
Megan Randall,
Pownal