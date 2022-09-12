I have been involved in law enforcement for over 40 years, as an officer, director of law enforcement training and ballistic design engineer for one of the major ballistic manufacturing companies and has owner of A&L Consulting, a company that only works for law enforcement and military organizations. I have worked with literally thousands of professional officers at every level from federal, state and local departments across the country and around the world.
I can honestly say none better than Joel Howard. He is the only candidate that can step in and perform the sheriff's position from day one. He doesn't need any learning curve. He knows what the department is doing correctly and what needs to be improved upon and how to remedy any problems. He also has command experience having been the chief of the Pownal Fire Department and patrol commander for the sheriff's department.
I know he would be a sheriff that Bennington County would be very proud of. Thank you.
Albert A. Lafontaine
Pownal