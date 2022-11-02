I’ll be casting my vote for Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz on Nov. 8 as our Bennington 4 Representatives. Kath and Seth understand what is needed to create vibrant communities across Vermont. They have the knowledge and experience to do so, as well as the leadership skills so necessary in these difficult times.
Kathleen, whom I know best, has done significant work in education and childcare, the environment, and the critical area of housing. She was recently elected Assistant Majority Leader in the House, a sign of the esteem in which she is held by her peers. Kath’s efforts in these areas are laudable, but it is her ability to build consensus among diverse individuals and groups that allows her to get the work done that is especially notable. In recognition of this ability — more essential today than ever — she has been appointed to leadership positions on a number of House committees and working groups, and has been formally recognized as an up and coming leader in the political domain.
Additionally, Kathleen and Seth embody the best personal qualities one could wish for in a representative. They are committed to the people whom they represent. They want us to understand the legislative work they are doing and their reasons for supporting the positions they do. They are open to listening to us whether we agree or disagree with them on issues, and they provide ample opportunities to do so through regularly scheduled constituent meetings. Further, it is always possible to email either Kath or Seth with comments or concerns and receive a timely response.
Kathleen and Seth are two of the best representatives I have known. I’ll be voting for Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz to continue the committed, effective, and accessible representation we enjoy today. I very much hope you will join me.
Leslie Berg
Manchester