Nov. 8, Election Day, will soon be here. We’re running for reelection as your state legislators, and we ask for your support.
On Jan. 6, 2021, we took our solemn oath of office to begin the 2021–2022 legislative biennium. We promised to be true and faithful to the state of Vermont and to its Constitution. On that same day, our opponent was in Washington, D.C., supporting the effort to overturn the outcome of a free and fair presidential election.
We believe in democracy, and we believe it is critical that anti-democratic forces and dangerous conspiracy theories do not gain any ground in Vermont.
Elections matter. The race to represent our district — Arlington, Manchester, Sandgate and part of Sunderland — offers a stark choice. We are focused on the housing crisis, the childcare crisis, clean water and air, workforce development, bringing broadband to the last mile, reproductive autonomy and practical climate solutions that help Vermonters with more affordable, sustainable choices for heating and transportation.
Our opponent’s priorities include “bring education back to basics and away from radical programming of our children,” “fraudulent elections…return integrity to voting,” and to “secure our borders.” We leave it to you to decide which set of priorities is relevant to the issues facing our communities.
When we ran for election as a team two years ago, we promised to stay in touch with the people we serve. We have done that through our coffee hours, our attendance at events throughout the district, and our comprehensive newsletters. We promised to focus on housing, childcare, broadband and climate change, and to help build a vibrant future for our state. We have followed through on each promise and — sometimes in concert with the entire Legislature, sometimes through our personal leadership — made real progress on each.
Thank you for allowing us the honor of representing our communities in the Vermont House for the last two years. We take our responsibility to the people we serve very seriously and have done our best to represent you with hard work, transparency, honor and integrity. We ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Rep. Kathleen James
Rep. Seth Bongartz
Manchester