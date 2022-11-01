By Nov. 8, we in Bennington-4 district need to decide who are the best candidates to represent us. I know our incumbent representatives James and Bongartz well, partly because they have made themselves accessible to their constituents with Saturday morning meetings, public gatherings, online conversations and regular newsletters.
As founder of the local group Earth Matters, I have advocated for many environmental issues, including climate justice, and from that perspective alone, Kathleen James has my support. She had a prominent voice on the Climate Solutions Caucus as co vice-chair and has fought in the Legislature for the Global Warming Solutions Act - overcoming Gov. Phil Scott’s veto - and the more recent Climate Action Plan. I agree that Vermont should lead the nation in building a “green” economy while tackling climate change.
Kath and Seth also support three issues close to my heart: a comprehensive public education for all children supported by statewide access to broadband, livable wages for all Vermonters, and affordable housing. If you agree that we need hardworking, honest, active representatives who will continue to do good work on our behalf, then make your voice heard and please vote for Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz.
Anne D’Olivo
Manchester Center