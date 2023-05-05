To understate the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on American history would feel like exactly what he was advocating against, injustice. He’s even quoted saying “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” But what’s that mean? I believe it means when something is done unfairly, it could lead to problems all over. I think I would agree with this. Injustice is a thing that plagues not only America, but the world.
And the more it happens, the more problems that stem from it, and the more it cycles back to even more injustice. Now personally, I myself haven’t been a victim of injustice, but I have witnessed it. I have many friends that are of a different race or sexuality than me. It doesn’t sit right with me that they get treated differently just for being themselves. I mean, I am myself almost every day and I’m never looked at like they are.
But there are kinds of injustice other than social injustice, like political injustice.
I’m not someone who can currently vote, but I will be able to do so in the next presidential election. But what I have noticed is that things are not always as they are said to be. It seems like many politicians use their power to keep them and their party in power, which goes against what it says in the constitution about the people having a voice. If politicians just make all of the decisions, the people don’t really have a voice.
Injustice is a problem that leads to more problems, and while I have not experienced it personally yet, I’m very aware that it exists, as are others. And yet we continue to fight for justice. Not just for ourselves, but for others too.
Thomas Saunders
Mount Anthony Union High School