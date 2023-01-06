In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day ... ‘His Dream’
His dream
I have a dream
It was such a simple statement
Strong
And something we have remembered
Even if the other words fall away.
It wasn’t a grand dream
Oh some people like to tell us it was
The audacity that we treat each other as human
An equal human
For years we were good enough
To pick your fields
While you made the money
Shine your shoes
Tend to your children
Drive your cars for you
Carry your bags
Perhaps even entertain you
But human
To be seen as a full person
With rights
With desires
With dreams
That was the bridge too far to cross
Did he know he would never see it?
That someone would come along
And reignite hatred
That for some hatred
Is far easier
Than equality
That having those different from you
Have the same rights
Threatens you
As if you are the gold standard
He had a dream
That character would count more
More than the color of your skin
Who you love
How you identify
Than how you
A human
Carried yourself
Lived your life
Love your family
How that was what mattered
It should not just be his dream
It should not be a dream
It is time
Time for it to be a reality