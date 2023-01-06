Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day ... ‘His Dream’

His dream

I have a dream

It was such a simple statement

Strong

And something we have remembered

Even if the other words fall away.

It wasn’t a grand dream

Oh some people like to tell us it was

The audacity that we treat each other as human

An equal human

For years we were good enough

To pick your fields

While you made the money

Shine your shoes

Tend to your children

Drive your cars for you

Carry your bags

Perhaps even entertain you

But human

To be seen as a full person

With rights

With desires

With dreams

That was the bridge too far to cross

Did he know he would never see it?

That someone would come along

And reignite hatred

That for some hatred

Is far easier

Than equality

That having those different from you

Have the same rights

Threatens you

As if you are the gold standard

He had a dream

That character would count more

More than the color of your skin

Who you love

How you identify

Than how you

A human

Carried yourself

Lived your life

Love your family

How that was what mattered

It should not just be his dream

It should not be a dream

It is time

Time for it to be a reality

The Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center, in conjunction with the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, put together this year’s MLK Day celebration event for Bennington, to be held on

Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Main Street. The event will feature locally written poems and essays about Martin Luther King Jr. The Banner will feature some of those pieces. Jana Lillie, of Bennington, is author of the book ‘Unsaid Prayers.’

