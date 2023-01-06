In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day ... ‘His Dream’

The Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center, in conjunction with the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, put together this year’s MLK Day celebration event for Bennington, to be held on

Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Main Street. The event will feature locally written poems and essays about Martin Luther King Jr. The Banner will feature some of those pieces. Jana Lillie, of Bennington, is author of the book ‘Unsaid Prayers.’