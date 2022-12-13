The Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center, in conjunction with your Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, has launched plans for this coming year’s MLK celebration headlined by energetic composer, percussionist, educator and music producer Michael Wimberly and friends.
We hope you will be able to share in this celebration!
Other highlights will include poems and writings by Bennington neighbors about Martin Luther King, the annual MLK Poster contest featuring graphic arts students at SW Tech, tabling by local justice groups and more.
Our focus will be this quote from Dr. King, “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or we will perish together as fools.”
To make this possible we will need to raise about $1,700 and we hope you will want to be one of the community groups and individuals who make this event possible.
Last year the Performing Arts Center was standing room only for our night with the Mt. Olive Progressive Baptist Church Choirs. We expect this evening will lift up our community in similar ways.
Our next meeting will be Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church. (To churches, groups, organizations): It would be a huge help if you could report your decision about funding to Maryann St. John at maryansj@hotmail.com.
Checks can go to Peter Lawrence, c/o Greater Bennington Peace & Justice Center, P.O. Box 1437, Bennington VT 05201.
For more information, contact Marsh HK at 802-440-5190
Marsh Hudson-Knapp
Pownal