I am a college student from Bennington, asking my community for assistance. The plastic crisis is worsening every day, and while we know it is the fault of the producers, there are many minor changes each of us can make to reduce our plastic usage. The first step is to limit the amount of plastic one purchases in the first place. Single use packaging makes up for 47 percent of plastic production. Metal straws, zero-waste cleaning products, reusable water bottles, beeswax wraps, diva cups, and razors are just a few of the affordable, sustainable alternatives to single use plastics.
Next, reuse to prevent it from hitting landfills for longer. Check out ecobricking drop-off centers near you to find out ways to give tiny plastics a new life. Also, there are lots of creative ways to put gently used containers and such to other uses.
I know you all care about the environment as much as I, so help end the plastic crisis plaguing our nation.
Raelyn Smith
Bennington