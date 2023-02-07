I have a few acquaintances who have gracefully given up hope for our future. They can now enjoy life in the moment, with family and friends. This is a logical legitimate and healthy strategy. But I was not willing to do this. As an engineer, I held onto a hope that ingenuity and courage would allow us to transition to a sustainable way of life, such that our great grandchildren and their great grandchildren will survive and thrive as we have, and that we could feed all our children as our population peaks at 10 billion in 30 years and then smoothly falls to a level that our land can handle. This is why I've devoted my working life to energy conservation and renewable energy. My hope was that our glorious civilization will endure, rather than flare as a bright brief candle as we simply burn through the energy fortune we discovered, a fortune that was created over a 200 million year period, yet burned in two or three hundred carefree years, like the alcoholic man-child of a millionaire.
Last night, by the icy bright light of the full moon, I obsessed for hours about the big solar project that's been proposed near Holy Smoke Road in Shaftsbury. By 3 a.m., I had given in to despair. I began to question whether it even matters what I do for our children, if others don't care. What if seeing a solar field is thought to be too much of a price to pay to eliminate our burning of fracked gas? I see a great many things every day that are very certainly more offensive than a field of solar panels, from the moderately dangerous power line that passes my house to the highway that kills many deer and an occasional motorist. Both of these required the clear cutting of very many times more land than Holy Smoke. Yet we find both of these to be necessary to support our incredibly privileged way of life. Why would we decide that solar panels are somehow a step too far, when they actually provide what we need in a cleaner and sustainable way?
I've never been asked to make the sort of sacrifice that my father made when he helped stop Hitler's war machine. But I can assure you that I'd be willing to see a solar farm to save the planet. I do not want to give up hope. I created a Facebook page called Support Shaftsbury Solar where I listed the reasons that I support this project. Please visit and add your thoughtful questions and concerns.
Bill Christian
North Bennington