What the world witnessed on July 3-4 was a violence rarely seen in the occupied West Bank in the last two decades. Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) — armed and funded by the United States — mounted a military assault that left 12 Palestinians dead, including six civilians (five of them children) wounded more than 120 others (including 14 children), displaced more than 4,000 Palestinians from their homes, partially destroyed 109 houses, leveled streets and created a power outage.
According to the Palestine Center for Human Rights, IOF used U.S.-supplied weapons during its assault on Jenin refugee camp. Let me reiterate that last line, weapons supplied by the world's largest arms dealer, the United States. What is the U.S. stance on this horrific attack on Jenin? The White House insists that they “support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups."
According to UN regulations, a country occupying land has no right to exercise self-defense against its occupants. Last year, an independent commission of inquiry declared the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories as illegal and submitted a request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice. A new wave of Palestinian combatants has emerged due to the military occupation of Israel, which has been going on for decades. The uprising in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the consequential 11-day Israeli attack on Gaza sparked this resistance. So, the Palestinians are fighting back, pushed into a corner by their government's negligence. All they want is basic things: a roof over their heads, food, education; things that should not be treated as luxuries but as fundamental rights. Is this too much to ask?
How can the ongoing hostility between Israel and Palestine be resolved? Israel maintains that the land is theirs, while Palestinians maintain that they have been living there for centuries. Efforts must be taken to bring these two sides together before it's too late for everyone involved.
John Ferrari
Hoosick Falls, NY