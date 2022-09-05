I am Joel Howard’s son. Before you think that makes me biased in this matter, let me correct you. I am here to tell the part of the story that the Banner didn’t report on.
The Banner took and used the arrest of my brother Zach Howard to create public conjecture that my father would go against the rule of law to get his son out of trouble. What did the Banner neglect to report on? It was my father who aided in the arrest and prosecution of his own son. He literally put the handcuffs on him. Look at the image the Banner attempted to portray of my dad: a corrupt officer willing to let nepotism guide his actions. In reality, it is the complete opposite. My father, in this situation, showed that he values the rule of law and execution of justice over personal interest.
The Banner would like to ignore not only this key and essential part of the story, but neglect speaking about all of the amazing things my dad does for our community. This was nothing less than a hit piece.
Austin Howard
Bennington